Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,367,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,389 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Danaher worth $777,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.95. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

