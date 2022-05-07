DAOstack Price Down 32.8% Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $803,546.37 and $1,274.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,963.66 or 1.00076378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00021302 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001341 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001443 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

