DAOventures Market Cap Hits $314,247.61 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. DAOventures has a market cap of $314,247.61 and $14,495.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005878 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002573 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001915 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.