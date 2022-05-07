Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.52.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $110.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,274,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,000,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.04 and its 200 day moving average is $154.15. Datadog has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $5,596,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $25,377,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,742 shares of company stock worth $44,529,492. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

