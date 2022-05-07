Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.52.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $110.00. 8,274,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,153. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,000,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. Datadog has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $465,712.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $683,831.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,519.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,742 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,492. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Datadog by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Datadog by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after acquiring an additional 459,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Datadog by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,112,000 after acquiring an additional 171,527 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

