DAV Coin Price Hits $0.0020 (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.35 million and $1,727.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000269 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00034254 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

