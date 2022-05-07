Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 1,986 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CSG Systems International worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSG Systems International stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.54. 197,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,804. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $257.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

