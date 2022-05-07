Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,522 shares during the period. NorthWestern makes up 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of NorthWestern worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 42.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 10.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 131.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at $568,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NWE traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $58.70. 261,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

