Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $449.43. 1,409,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.56. The company has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

