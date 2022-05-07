Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 46.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after buying an additional 146,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Camden National by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $657.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

CAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

