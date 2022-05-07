Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,227,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,332,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

