Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $2,966,855 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $137.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,478. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.11.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

