Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $6.28 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,991 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,737,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665,850. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.