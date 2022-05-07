Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.34% of Employers worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 141,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 86,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $3,166,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 22.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 221,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE EIG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,744. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Employers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.21%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

