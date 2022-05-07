Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 41 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $580.10. 2,074,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,332. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $594.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.