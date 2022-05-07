Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up about 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA traded down $12.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.06. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $269.55 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.15.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

