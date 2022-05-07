Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.18

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $7.50. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 8,489 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 million, a P/E ratio of 182.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

Decisionpoint Systems ( OTCMKTS:DPSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells, installs, deploys, and repairs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers and application software; and related data capture equipment, including bar code scanners and radio frequency identification readers for the retail, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, wholesale distribution, and field sales and service industries.

