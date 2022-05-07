DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 69510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$28.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.04.

DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. develops and operates digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. Its DeepMarkit platform offers a range of promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

