DeFi Bids Market Cap Tops $486,337.62 (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $486,337.62 and approximately $331.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,124.56 or 0.99989575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00029917 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,411,083 coins and its circulating supply is 23,164,057 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.