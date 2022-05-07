Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million.

DH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. 1,492,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,616. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $64,246,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $64,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after purchasing an additional 805,036 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

