Degenerator 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

