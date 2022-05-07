Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHER. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($92.63) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €99.27 ($104.49).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER opened at €29.56 ($31.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.64. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €26.18 ($27.56) and a one year high of €134.95 ($142.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.81.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.