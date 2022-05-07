Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

DENN stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $664.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The company had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Denny’s by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 478,587 shares in the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

