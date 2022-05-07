Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 43 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.41.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.74. 1,124,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,543. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

