Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

