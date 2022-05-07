Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,325. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

