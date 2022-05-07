Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $1,613,000. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.67. 6,635,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,392. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

