Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. 1,747,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,426. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

