Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 153 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $1,854,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $17,020,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.29. The stock had a trading volume of 675,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,826. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

