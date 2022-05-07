Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Vistra were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period.

Vistra stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 9,739,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,757. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,300,000 shares of company stock worth $60,392,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

