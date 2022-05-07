Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,351 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.22. 1,219,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,892. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.