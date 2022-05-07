Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 275 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.