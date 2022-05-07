Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 3,297 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,528 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $44,429,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,332 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,738.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,488 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $34,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,815,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,905,924. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

