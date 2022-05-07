Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 4,843 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in GAP were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,791,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.