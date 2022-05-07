Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $80.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.94.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

