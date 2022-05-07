Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $28.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.86.

NYSE PK opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

