Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 319

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 268 ($3.35) to GBX 319 ($3.99) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRN. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.07) to GBX 241 ($3.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 350 ($4.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 366.83 ($4.58).

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 311.90 ($3.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 240.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.43. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 458.20 ($5.72). The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

