Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €60.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.25 ($65.53).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post stock opened at €38.98 ($41.03) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a one year high of €41.32 ($43.49). The business has a fifty day moving average of €42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.85.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.