Dev Protocol Trading Down 18.4% This Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $807,857.19 and $11,617.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002568 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.