DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $6.38. 423,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,776. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $315.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 54,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in DHI Group by 245.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 51,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 19,667.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DHI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

About DHI Group (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

