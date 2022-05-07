DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 91,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.31.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 34,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.