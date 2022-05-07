DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,416,725 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.37% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 341,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,280,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 498,533 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 56,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.28 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

