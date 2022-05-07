Difesa Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAU)

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVNAU. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,042,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,521,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of SVNAU remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

