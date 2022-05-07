Difesa Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU)

Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Shares of MPRAU remained flat at $$10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.16.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

