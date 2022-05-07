Difesa Capital Management LP Invests $1.02 Million in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU)

Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,200,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IQMDU remained flat at $$10.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $10.30.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

