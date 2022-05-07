Difesa Capital Management LP Invests $159,000 in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)

Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Difesa Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the third quarter worth $240,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 322.5% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 4.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 20.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAO remained flat at $$10.15 on Friday. 1,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

