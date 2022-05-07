Difesa Capital Management LP Invests $994,000 in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $10,038,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,367,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

SCLE stock remained flat at $$9.86 on Friday. 14,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Broadscale Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.