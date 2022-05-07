Difesa Capital Management LP Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU)

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. OPY Acquisition Corp. I comprises about 1.1% of Difesa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $1,690,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $3,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OHAAU remained flat at $$10.03 during trading on Friday. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

