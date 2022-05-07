Difesa Capital Management LP Makes New $653,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.04. 2,434,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,910. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

