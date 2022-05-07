DIGG Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $17,238.76 or 0.48077354 BTC on exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and $14,055.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00265858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00213582 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.00483037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00039392 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,663.75 or 1.97074809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

